Anthropic files for IPO amid battle for AI market leadership

The company announced it had filed a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC. The filing allows Anthropic to pursue an IPO once the regulator completes its review process. The company said the offering remains subject to market conditions and other factors.

Anthropic has not yet determined the number of shares it plans to offer or the price range for the proposed listing. The company emphasized that the announcement does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to purchase them.

The IPO filing comes just days after Anthropic completed a record-breaking Series H funding round. On May 28, the company announced it had raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion.

The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital, with participation from a broad group of institutional and strategic investors.

According to Anthropic, the latest financing will support further research into AI safety and interpretability, expand computing capacity, and accelerate the development of products built around its Claude family of AI models.

The company said demand for Claude continues to grow among both enterprise customers and individual users. Anthropic reported that its annualized revenue surpassed $47 billion earlier this month.

As part of its expansion efforts, Anthropic has secured major infrastructure agreements with Amazon, Google, Broadcom, and SpaceX to increase access to computing resources needed for training and operating advanced AI systems.

The confidential IPO filing adds momentum to what could become a historic period for the U.S. stock market. Anthropic's valuation places it on the verge of the $1 trillion threshold, raising the prospect that multiple AI-focused companies could reach public markets with trillion-dollar valuations. Industry observers expect SpaceX to be the first among them, while Anthropic and OpenAI are widely seen as competing to become the next AI company to achieve that milestone.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anthropic had become the most valuable artificial intelligence startup in the world, surpassing OpenAI in market valuation.