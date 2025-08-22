OpenAI comes to India: First office and cheapest ChatGPT plan

India is ChatGPT’s second-largest market after the United States and also one of the fastest-growing: the number of weekly active users has increased more than fourfold over the past year. The country has the largest community of students using ChatGPT, and the number of developers puts it among the top five markets for OpenAI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman explains: “India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader - amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission.”

The company has already registered a legal entity and begun hiring staff. The new office’s mission is to work more closely with users, develop localized solutions, and collaborate with businesses, universities, and government institutions. At this stage, however, the New Delhi office has just one employee — Pragya Misra, Head of Public Policy & Partnerships. She also serves as an advisor at Yashoda AI, helping design initiatives to support women and marginalized communities.

Alongside the office announcement, OpenAI has launched a new low-cost subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, which is currently available only in India at a price of 399 rupees (4,56 USD) per month. It is the most affordable plan in the company’s history.

The plan provides extended access to GPT-5, image generation, file upload and analysis, data tools, as well as longer memory for more personalized conversations.

OpenAI Vice President Nick Turley noted that the new plan will serve as an experiment: ““We are launching ChatGPT Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries.”

Experts believe OpenAI’s actions reflect the company’s strategic shift toward emerging markets. With its massive digital society, strong IT sector, and growing demand for affordable technologies, India could become a key hub for large-scale AI adoption in education, business, and public administration.

