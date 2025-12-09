OpenAI brings seamless grocery shopping to chat with Instacart

OpenAI has introduced a new integration that allows users to complete grocery shopping entirely within a chat interface, in partnership with Instacart. Customers can browse products, build a shopping cart, and check out without leaving the conversation, simplifying the process from inspiration to doorstep delivery.

The system combines Instacart’s real-time grocery network with OpenAI’s advanced AI models. Users can receive suggestions for items based on recipes, meal ideas, or simple prompts. Once items are selected, the AI assembles a ready-to-review cart and handles secure payment, while Instacart arranges pickup and delivery from local stores.

This development illustrates a growing trend of embedding real-world services directly into AI conversations. Shoppers benefit from time savings, reduced friction, and personalized recommendations, all guided by OpenAI models within a single chat.

The integration also provides operational advantages for retailers, helping optimize inventory, manage fulfillment, and improve logistics. Beyond groceries, the approach highlights how AI can connect planning, selection, and payment in a seamless workflow across everyday services.

The partnership with Instacart builds on OpenAI’s broader work with some of the world’s largest enterprises, including Accenture, Walmart, Salesforce, PayPal, Intuit, Target, Thermo Fisher, BNY, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, and others.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI projects that by 2030, roughly 8.5% of its estimated 2.6 billion weekly users will subscribe to its chatbot.