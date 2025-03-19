Ongoing reforms propel Kazakhstan to a new level in international relations system – Majilis Speaker

“Under the leadership of the Head of State—a skilled and experienced diplomat—Kazakhstan is becoming a significant actor in global political processes. The country has established itself as a center for global dialogue, having successfully chaired several prestigious international organizations. International experts have started referring to Kazakhstan as an ‘honest regional negotiator’,” Speaker Koshanov told the session.

One of the country's major achievements, according to him, was the fact that the United Nations General Assembly designated Almaty as the UN Regional Hub for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

“This is a testament to our country's role as a middle power, characterized by responsible behavior in the international arena and a constructive approach to modern challenges,” Koshanov emphasized.

It is worth mentioning that the highly respected German think tank, the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP), featured Kazakhstan in its list of middle powers, calling it a key player in the region.

“All of this is the result of the Head of State's deliberate efforts on the international front. Now, our task is to convey to the global community our mission as a mature state with its own national interests, civilizational code, and the significance of our culture and history. This is precisely the task set before us by the Head of State at the recent session of the Ulttyq Qurultay,” added Yerlan Koshanov.

Earlier, Yerlan Koshanov noted that the super=presidential system of government has led to a political crisis in the country.