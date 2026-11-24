Tau normally helps maintain the internal structure of nerve cells. In Alzheimer’s and related disorders, it can misfold and form tangles that interfere with cell function.

Previous research had linked SORLA to lower levels of amyloid-beta, the protein that forms plaques in Alzheimer’s disease. The new experiments examined whether SORLA could also protect against tau-related damage.

In the study published in Science Advances, mice engineered to produce extra human SORLA showed less brain shrinkage and lost fewer synapses, the connections through which nerve cells communicate.

Higher SORLA levels also reduced the ability of misfolded tau to trigger further clumping. Mice that lacked SORLA showed greater tau accumulation.

“We found there was less brain atrophy and less tau accumulation, which was very exciting to see,” lead author Huijie Huang said in the institute’s announcement.

The team also identified changes in signaling through Plexin-B receptors in glial cells, which support and protect neurons. The researchers said existing drugs that target this receptor family could be studied for use in tau-related disorders. The protective effects were observed in mice, and the team plans to investigate how human brain cells respond to changes in SORLA.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that researchers at the University of Alberta are investigating whether the body’s tendency to burn fewer calories after weight loss could help explain why some people lose more weight than others on semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy.