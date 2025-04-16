One of common problems in Central Asia is spread of fake news, Kazakh Minister

Aida Balayeva said the Ministry constantly takes measures to build efficient cooperation with online platforms. The representatives of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki, Mail.ru and other services in Kazakhstan were defined. She said Kazakhstan made meaningful headway in combating illegal content (cyberbullying, fraud, extremism, pornography) and false news. The most progress was seen in the protection of minors in the digital space.

She reminded Kazakhstan adopted the Law on protection of children from information harmful to their health and development in 2018. The law is being improved.

Aida Balayeva also focused on fake news and disinformation as a challenge for all countries of the region. Given the latest mass media trends, the spread of false information on social media and messengers, various fake news, and provocative information remain one of the common problems in Central Asia. She emphasized Kazakhstani projects stopfake.kz launched in 2020, proved itself to be good in fighting against fakes.

As written before, the II Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Kazakh capital.

Noteworthy, Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva suggested establishing a Central Asian journalism award to honor the best journalists in the region.