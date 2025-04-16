Kazakhstan suggests establishing Central Asian journalism award

To share the best practices and raise skills of mass media workers and press services, the Kazakh Minster offered to hold regional forums, seminars, trainings, master-classes and press tours. She confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide platforms for such events.

She stressed the need to launch large-scale projects to unite the countries of the region and contribute to the development of the media sphere.

The Minister proposed to set up a Central Asian Journalism Academy to integrate the scientific and educational potential of the countries and to build a Central Asian creative hub, called to become a creative center for talented youth.

Besides, Aida Balayeva offered to establish the Central Asian journalism award to honor the best journalists and content makers of the region and to launch the Nashi lyudi (Our people) TV project.

In addition, Minister Balayeva also put forward an intitiave to hold Nauryz TV link-up to bring people together during the celebrations of the common holiday.

