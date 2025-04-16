II Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

It brings together politicians, journalists, media leaders, heads of international organizations and experts.

Over 700 delegates from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Great Britain, China, Qatar, Russia, and other countries are expected to attend the media forum.

Those gathered will focus on new growth points and cooperation between Central Asian media outlets, global media trends and the future of the information landscape. One of the highlights is the digital transformation in the age of AI and Big Data and the role of social media in promoting the country’s image.

Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva said the media forum became a unique platform not only to debate the current agenda but also to elaborate common approaches for joint work in the region. One of the key goals of the forum is to analyze the current situation in the common media space, discuss and define combined actions for further strengthening of information cooperation in Central Asia.

The Minister stressed that the Central Asian region is regarded today not only as a reliable bridge transit hub between Europe and Asia but also as a new growth point with huge investment, trade and economic, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian potential.

Recall that the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan organized the second Media Forum to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on information manipulation and share insights on AI's opportunities and risks for journalists last December.