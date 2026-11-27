The vessel remained partly afloat as Spanish authorities deployed a spill response ship.

The Malta-flagged Med Emre was sailing from Algeciras to Barcelona when it capsized about 25 nautical miles off Ibiza. All 17 crew members were rescued, but one later died at Can Misses Hospital. Six others were treated for minor injuries, with hypothermia the main concern, according to the Balearic government.

“My condolences to the family and friends of the crew member who lost his life,” Balearic Islands President Marga Prohens wrote in a post on X. She said the regional government had offered its full cooperation and activated its civil protection plan.

Seguint amb preocupació l’accident d’un vaixell que transportava combustible des d’Algecires a Barcelona a 25 milles d’Eivissa. El vaixell accidentat duia 17 tripulants i hem de lamentar la mort d’un d’ells. La resta han estat desplaçats a hospitals de la Comunitat Valenciana o a l’Hospital de Can Misses, a Eivissa. El meu condol a la família i amics pel tripulant que ha perdut la vida. Estic en contacte amb el delegat del Govern d’Espanya @perejoanpons, que em trasllada que s’ha activat el Pla Nacional de Contingències per Contaminació Marítima en nivell 2 i assumeix la gestió de l’incident la Direcció General de Marina Mercant. Des del Govern de les Illes Balears hem oferit tota la nostra col•laboració i Emergències ha activat el #Platerbal. Durant les pròximes hores es procedirà a avaluar els possibles efectes de l’enfonsament pel que fa al vessament de combustible i Salvament Marítim ja ha enviat el vaixell Clara Campoamor, especialitzat en la gestió de vessaments i una aeronau sobrevolarà la zona per fer-ne el reconeixement. — Marga Prohens (@MargaProhens) November 26, 2026

Spain’s Directorate-General of the Merchant Navy took charge of the response and activated the national maritime pollution contingency plan at level 2. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service sent the Clara Campoamor, a vessel equipped to respond to spills, and dispatched an aircraft to survey the area.

The Balearic government later said it had offered the port of Sant Antoni to support the operation. Maritime rescuers also mobilized the tug María Zambrano with divers and equipment to assess the tanker.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Indonesian rescuers recovered the bodies of 13 illegal miners from flooded shafts in a village near Jakarta on Thursday morning. Another 13 miners were believed to be trapped underground.