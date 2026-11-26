The miners entered the excavation pit near a river in Bogor Regency, West Java Province, on Monday afternoon. Later that day, heavy rain caused the river to overflow, flooding the pit.

The victims were found at a depth of up to 40 meters.

"The depth of the hole, narrow access, and lack of lighting are factors being considered in determining the search approach" to ensure workers' safety, said Desiana Kartika Bahari, chief of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office.

According to Desiana, the excavated pit reaches up to 100 meters deep and features uneven contours and slippery terrain. Persistent rain has also posed a challenge to the rescue operation, she added.

In recent years, unauthorized mining has become widespread across several regions of Indonesia, frequently resulting in fatal accidents.

During his state address in August last year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said 1,063 illegal mining operations across the country were estimated to have caused 300 trillion rupiah (about $16.3 billion) in state losses and pledged to eradicate them.

As reported earlier, dozens of workers were trapped in a flooded mine shaft in Indonesia.