On April 1, Telegram sold 7,000 virtual bricks

A total of 7,000 bricks were purchased. Each virtual brick cost 5,000 Telegram Stars, the platform's in-app currency, translating to roughly $107 per brick. For iOS users, the price was around $142. In total, the sales generated between $700,000 and $1.12 million.

Owners of virtual bricks could pin them to their profiles. The bricks could also be resold on Telegram’s internal auction or exchanged for Stars, though at a less favorable rate.

This isn’t the first time Telegram has sold high-priced virtual gifts. On Valentine’s Day, the platform offered a heart-shaped pendant for 10,000 Stars, which sold out in just six minutes.

