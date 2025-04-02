On April 1, Telegram sold 7,000 virtual bricks
As part of the April Fool's Day prank, Telegram founder Pavel Durov introduced virtual brick gifts in the app, which sold out in less than an hour, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
A total of 7,000 bricks were purchased. Each virtual brick cost 5,000 Telegram Stars, the platform's in-app currency, translating to roughly $107 per brick. For iOS users, the price was around $142. In total, the sales generated between $700,000 and $1.12 million.
Owners of virtual bricks could pin them to their profiles. The bricks could also be resold on Telegram’s internal auction or exchanged for Stars, though at a less favorable rate.
This isn’t the first time Telegram has sold high-priced virtual gifts. On Valentine’s Day, the platform offered a heart-shaped pendant for 10,000 Stars, which sold out in just six minutes.
