Olzhas Suleimenov's legacy honored at international forum in Almaty

The forum aims to explore the ideological, literary, scientific, and philosophical legacy of Olzhas Suleimenov and to develop practical mechanisms for integrating it into contemporary cultural and educational processes at both national and global levels.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva addressed the forum. In her speech, she emphasized that Olzhas Suleimenov's diplomatic and public work has always been an extension of his literary path.

"He has represented our country abroad, worked as an ambassador on international platforms, consistently promoting Kazakhstan as a nation of peace, culture, and open dialogue. In this mission, he remains true to himself — speaking about our country in the language of historical memory and respect for other peoples. His diplomatic work is a natural continuation of his literary, scientific, and public journey," Aida Balayeva said.

The minister also highlighted the role of the Nevada-Semey international anti-nuclear movement, founded on Suleimenov's initiative. According to her, the movement became a symbol of Kazakhstan's aspiration for peace and humanism, uniting millions of people in the fight against nuclear testing.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

She announced that two photo albums — "Suleimenov. 90 Years" and "Az-i-Ya" — are to be published by the end of the year and distributed to all libraries across the country. The minister also noted the importance of modern formats, including documentaries and creative projects about Olzhas Suleimenov's life, work, and public activities, alongside books, translations, and archival materials.

Photo credit: Qazinform

"The Ministry of Culture and Information views this work as part of a systemic cultural policy. Our goal is not simply to preserve the names that Kazakhstan is proud of, but to make their legacy alive, understandable, and accessible to new generations," Balayeva concluded.

Amir Piric, Director of the UNESCO Regional Bureau in Almaty, also addressed the forum. He noted that dialogue between cultures is a necessary condition for peace.

"The life and work of Olzhas Suleimenov remind us that cultures are strengthened not through isolation, but through open interaction with other languages, histories, and worldviews," he said.

He underlined that thanks to Suleimenov's legacy and the forum for cultural rapprochement, Kazakhstan is strengthening the conviction that dialogue is not merely an option but a fundamental condition for peace.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, spoke about his long-standing friendship with Olzhas Suleimenov and his special role in strengthening cultural ties between nations.

"Despite my age, I considered it my duty to come to this anniversary. This day is also widely celebrated in Azerbaijan. The President sent congratulations, and articles were published in newspapers," Anar Rzayev said.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

Sultan Raev, Secretary General of TURKSOY, describes Olzhas Suleimenov as one of the key figures of the Turkic world.

"Today we speak of him as a spiritual guide — as an example of how to love your people, your culture, and how to cherish and preserve spirituality. He is not only a poet but also a fighter. During the totalitarian era, he was one of the first to write fundamental works that many dared not even discuss at the time. This is a display not only of talent but also of civic courage, the heroism of a poet who deeply understands history," Raev said.

Olzhas Suleimenov himself addressed the forum participants via video link, thanking the guests for their attention to issues of culture, memory, and people-to-people cooperation.

The forum has brought together representatives of culture, science, literature, and international organizations from Kazakhstan, France, Russia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, the United States, and other countries.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

Earlier, Almaty mayor conveyed President Tokayev’s greetings to poet Olzhas Suleimenov on his 90th jubilee on May 18.