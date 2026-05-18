Almaty mayor conveys President Tokayev’s greetings to poet Olzhas Suleimenov on his 90th jubilee

The mayor visited the poet at his home, where, in a warm family atmosphere, he read out a congratulatory message from President Tokayev:

“You have earned well-deserved recognition and respect in Kazakhstan and internationally as an outstanding poet and thinker, as well as an influential public figure. Your humanistic ideas have become part of the national culture and socio-political thought far beyond the borders of our country. Through your unique creativity, you have made a tremendous contribution to the revival of the historical consciousness of the Kazakh people,” the letter reads.

Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

Darkhan Satybaldy expressed his gratitude to Olzhas Suleimenov for his invaluable contribution to the development of literature, social thought, and anti-nuclear movement.

The mayor noted that the Nevada-Semey movement initiated by the poet became a symbol of struggle against nuclear tests, playing an important role in the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

Olzhas Suleimenov, the poet who transformed perceptions of steppe poetry, marks his 90th birthday on May 18. He is also a writer, literary critic, distinguished Turkologist-linguist, and diplomat.

Suleimenov achieved worldwide recognition not only through his literary works but also through his active social and political activity. His poems and epics have been translated into dozens of languages across the globe.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva extended her congratulations to museum workers on the occasion of International Museum Day.