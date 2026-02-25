Tokayev hails Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov’s victory as monumental achievement in national sport history

Addressing the ceremony, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said these Olympic Games turned out to be a truly momentous event for entire Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh leader said that thanks to the triumph of Mikhail Shaidorov, who claimed the men’s figure skating gold, the sky-blue flag of Kazakhstan was raised high above the Olympic arena.

First of all, I would like to congratulate and sincerely thank Mikhail, as well as express my gratitude to his father, his coach, and everyone who has gathered today at the Akorda. Mikhail’s global recognition is the result of your diligent work and determination! Under your guidance, he became an outstanding athlete and was able to fully unleash his potential. Today, the entire country is proud of Mikhail, and for young people he has become a true role model. To become an Olympic champion means to accept the challenge and be prepared to run the toughest distance. Only those who work tirelessly and demonstrate iron discipline achieve great heights, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh President highlighted that Mikhail Shaidorov’s victory has become a monumental achievement in the history of national sport.

Photo credit: Akorda

First and foremost, this is a historic award that the people of Kazakhstan had been waiting for 32 years. Secondly, it is the first Olympic gold medal won by our country’s figure skaters. Thirdly, the whole world has seen that Kazakhstan has brilliant talents who worthily follow in the footsteps of renowned figure skater Denis Ten. Mikhail Shaidorov’s brilliant performance at the Olympics is a success of historic significance. It is a true triumph, created by our compatriot on the ice of Cortina d’Ampezzo. It is the result of the Olympic champion’s extraordinary perseverance, his belief in his own strength, and his love for such a highly demanding sport as figure skating, noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Previously, Qazinform reported a ceremonial welcome for the 2026 Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov took place at Astana Airport.

21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.