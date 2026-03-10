Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov nominated for ISU award

In the Best Costume category, the contenders include Kazakhstan’s Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov, who is renowned for his striking stage imagery and meticulous attention to detail in his program outfits.

Photo: a screenshot of isu-skating.com

The awards ceremony will take place on March 29 in Prague, Czech Republic. It will be aired live on the ISU Skating YouTube channel. Spectators can support their favorites, as voting is open to the public and everyone is entitled to cast one vote in each of the four categories: Best Costume, Most Entertaining Program, Best Choreographer, and Best Coach.

Established in 2020, the ISU Awards annually celebrate outstanding achievements in figure skating, recognizing the work of athletes, coaches, choreographers, and costume designers. The ceremony was originally launched online due to the pandemic and was hosted by Olympic and World champions Tanith and Charlie White, beginning a tradition of honoring not only athletic success but also creative contributions to the sport.

Over the years, the awards have been hosted by figure skating legends such as Kurt Browning, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir, along with television presenter Elma Smit, each bringing their professional expertise and charisma to the ceremony.

Mikhail Shaidorov has become the first Kazakhstani figure skater to be nominated for an ISU Award in the Best Costume category. The ISU Awards remain among the most prestigious honors in the figure skating world, bridging the gap between athletic achievement and artistic mastery.

Earlier, Vogue Italia highlighted Mikhail Shaidorov’s Olympic costume

As Qazinform reported, 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.