Vogue Italia highlights Mikhail Shaidorov’s Olympic costume

The selection features outfits distinguished by unconventional designs, bold colors and unique stylistic details. The editors focused not only on the garments themselves but also on the accompanying accessories.

Screenshot from vogue.it

Also featured in the selection was the short program costume of Kazakhstani figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov.

“Mikhail Shaidorov of Team Kazakhstan surprised spectators with a look reminiscent of Timothée Chalamet in the universe of the film Dune. The draped, gradient fabric elements contrasting with the rest of the costume evoke an aesthetic on the edge of an apocalyptic and futuristic world seen in Denis Villeneuve’s films,” the article says.

In addition to Shaidorov, the selection included costumes worn by Ilia Malinin (USA), Petr Gumennik (Russia), Madison Chock and Evan Bates (USA), Stephen Gogolev (Canada), Lara Naki Gutmann (Italy), and Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron (France), each recognized for their respective programs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Kazakhstan’s results on Day 6 of the Winter Olympics.