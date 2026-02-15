Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov extends gratitude to President, people of Kazakhstan for support

Thanks to all Kazakhstanis, who supported me at these Olympic Games. I would like to express huge gratitude to the Head of State for such tremendous support, which I received, wrote Shaidorov in an Instagram post.

Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov expressed gratitude to Figure Skating Federation President Baurzhan Yeraly for his 'great contribution to the advancement of figure skating over the past year.'

I am deeply grateful to everyone involved, all specialists, coaches – all of you who were around at that moment, throughout this difficult season, said Shaidorov.

The 2026 Winter Olympics figure skating champion also thanked supporters in the stands, viewers at home, as well as those, who shared their posts on social networks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.

International news outlets were stunned by the young athlete’s achievement, with many respected media organizations highlighting his breakthrough victory.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulatory message to Mikhail Shaidorov on his Olympic win. The Head of State also announced his decision to award Mikhail Shaidorov the Order of Barys, 2nd Class, and also expressed gratitude to the coaching staff and the leadership of the relevant ministry for their work.