Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Mikhail Shaidorov on Olympic win

The Kazakh president thanked Mikhail for his exceptional skill and unwavering determination to win.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that sports fans and all citizens of Kazakhstan are proud of the athlete’s outstanding accomplishment.

The Head of State also announced his decision to award Mikhail Shaidorov the Order of Barys, 2nd Class, and also expressed gratitude to the coaching staff and the leadership of the relevant ministry for their work.

The president wished the Olympic champion prosperity and further victories.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.