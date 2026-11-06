Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov 5th at figure skating Cup of China

Mikhail Shaidorov scored 94.87 points to place fifth among 12 competitors at the 2026 Cup of China, the third event of the 2026–27 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.

Japan’s Kao Miura took the lead, scoring 102.90 points. His teammate Shun Sato finished second with 101.97 points.

Russian Evgeni Semenenko, competing under a neutral flag, rounded out the top three with a score of 99.72.

The men's free skate is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov held onto second place in the International Skating Union (ISU) standings despite finishing 10th at the Grand Prix de France.