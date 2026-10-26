Mikhail Shaidorov finishes tenth at Grand Prix de France 2026

Shaidorov finished the Grand Prix de France 2026 with 206.55 points across the short and free programs.

He sat fourth after the short program but dropped in the standings after placing 11th in the free skate.

France's Adam Siao Him Fa won the stage with 284.24 points. Japan's Kao Miura took second with 247.96, and South Korea's Seo Min-kyu claimed bronze with 244.90.

The event in France was the first of six stages in the 2026/27 Grand Prix series.

In September, Mikhail Shaidorov was second in the updated International Skating Union world rankings with 4,193 points.