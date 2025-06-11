Olympians condemn Enhanced Games as dangerous and irresponsible

In a joint statement, athlete commissions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) called the project “a betrayal of everything that we stand for.”

The Enhanced Games, set to debut in Las Vegas in May 2026, will feature sprinting, swimming, and weightlifting. Organizers claim it embraces “superhumanity” and scientific advancement. However, critics warn of serious health risks.

“Promoting performance-enhancing substances and methods sends a dangerous message – especially to current and future generations of athletes,”the IOC and WADA commissions stated. “Such substances can lead to serious long-term health consequences – even death – and encouraging athletes to use them is utterly irresponsible and immoral.”

Australian swimmer and two-time world champion James Magnussen has confirmed his participation, while US Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart called the event “a dangerous clown show, not real sport.”

Photo credit: Canva

The Enhanced Games are backed by figures including Donald Trump Jr. and tech investor Peter Thiel. Founder Aron D’Souza argues the events is medically supervised and ethically sound, saying: “The Enhanced Games is renovating the Olympic model for the 21st century.”

Despite growing criticism, organizers continue recruiting athletes and seeking sponsors. Olympic athletes vow to defend clean sport: “We will do everything we can to protect the integrity of sport for generations to come.”

