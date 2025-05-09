Olympic opening ceremony to be held at 2 venues for 1st time in 2028

It will create "an unprecedented dual-venue celebration that will earn the Coliseum the unique distinction as the first venue in history to host events for three Olympic Games while also marking the Stadium in Inglewood's Olympic debut," the committee said in a press release.

The Coliseum was the main venue for the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics. SoFi Stadium is the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Coliseum will host both the Olympic and Paralympic closing ceremonies on July 30 and Aug. 27, respectively.

The Paralympic opening ceremony will be held at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 15.