Tokayev to attend 13th OTS Summit in Ankara
17:29, 27 October 2026
At the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on October 28-30, Qazinform News Agency learned from Aibek Smadyarov, Advisor to the Kazakh President and Press Secretary.
During the visit to Ankara, the heads of state will hold talks to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
The Head of State will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on OTS states to strengthen cooperation among the member states’ law-enforcement agencies.