Nvidia unveils global tech alliance to boost AI security

The Open Secure AI Alliance includes Microsoft, Dell, CrowdStrike, SpaceX, and Hugging Face to identify and address vulnerabilities and strengthen the security of artificial intelligence systems, particularly open and autonomous models.

According to a company statement, Nvidia simultaneously released an open-source software tool on GitHub to enable developers to monitor the behaviour of AI agents and reduce unexpected commands.

The move follows a previous security incident involving OpenAI models that targeted the Hugging Face platform, accelerating the need to develop more advanced AI security measures.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia Corp. announced plans to expand its collaboration with Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Fujitsu Ltd., during CEO Jensen Huang's visit to Japan.