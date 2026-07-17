Nvidia to expand cooperation with Japanese companies

The major U.S. chipmaker will provide advanced graphics processing units to Noetra Corp., a new company established by Japanese firms including SoftBank Corp., Sony Group Corp., Honda Motor Co., and NEC Corp. to develop domestic artificial intelligence technology.

Noetra began operations on Thursday. At a briefing session on the day, Huang said, "Japan's industrial expertise becomes Japan AI, the next industrial revolution."

Nvidia and Fujitsu will consider businesses in various sectors, such as factories, retail, and logistics, with Fanuc Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. The move "marks an important step to lead the full-scale implementation of robots in the world," Fujitsu President Takahito Tokita said.

Nvidia will also offer technological support for Toyota's Woven City project in the city of Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, and cooperate with Hitachi Ltd. to develop a system that integrates and controls entire factories and power plants.

Earlier, it was reported that the Government of Kazakhstan, Firebird, and NVIDIA signed a $10bn package of agreements in AI.