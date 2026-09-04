Nvidia to acquire Hugging Face for $12.93 billion

The companies plan to scale Hugging Face’s platform, strengthen its infrastructure and expand access to AI tools for developers and institutions worldwide.

Huang stressed that Hugging Face will remain open to the broader AI ecosystem following the acquisition.

“NVIDIA compute will not be required to build on or deploy through Hugging Face,” he said, adding that the platform will continue supporting open-source and open-weight models from different developers, as well as multiple cloud and accelerator technologies.

Commenting on the deal on X, Huang called it an “exciting day” for both companies.

“Open models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, accelerate innovation and diffusion, and enable sovereignty,” he wrote. “They allow every developer, startup, university, industry and country to build with, customize and benefit from AI.”

Hugging Face is used by more than 18 million developers, researchers and creators, who have shared over 3 million models, 500,000 datasets and 1 million applications. More than 200,000 companies also use the platform.

Nvidia itself has released more than 500 models and 250 open datasets on Hugging Face.

“NVIDIA is going to be a great home for Hugging Face, its community and the future of open models,” Huang wrote on X.

Hugging Face was founded by Clément Delangue, Julien Chaumond and Thomas Wolf.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia launched the Open Secure AI Alliance, bringing together around 40 leading technology companies.