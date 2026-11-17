According to reports published on November 16, the company’s board remains focused on finding a permanent successor, even as some of Silicon Valley’s most prominent figures call for Huang’s reinstatement. Nvidia has not publicly confirmed that it has ruled out his return.

How did the controversy begin?

The controversy intensified on November 8, when Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The company said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would examine the allegations.

At the time, Nvidia stressed that it had no reason to believe U.S. national security or the company’s confidential information had been compromised.

The investigation followed reports concerning Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Those suspicions remain under investigation, and her alleged intelligence activities have not been established publicly.

Four days later, on November 12, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of its board, effective immediately.

The departure ended his 33-year tenure at the helm of the company he co-founded in 1993 and helped transform into a global leader in artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and named Harvey Jones its first board chair.

In its official announcement, the company thanked Huang for his contributions and expressed confidence that its operations would continue without interruption.

More than 180,000 demand Huang’s return

Huang’s resignation quickly triggered an unusual public campaign calling for his reinstatement.

An online initiative called “Stand With Jensen” attracted more than 180,000 signatures by November 16, including thousands of people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees and shareholders.

The campaign’s website listed Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Replit CEO Amjad Masad among its supporters.

In an open letter to Nvidia’s board, the organizers called for Huang’s return while an independent investigation establishes the facts.

However, the campaign notes that signatories’ professional affiliations are self-reported and have not been independently verified.

The movement has also highlighted divisions among investors. Some supporters argue that Huang’s leadership, industry relationships and influence over Nvidia’s business make him difficult to replace. Others warn that reinstating him before the investigations conclude could create additional legal and governance risks.

Trump weighs in on Huang’s future

The campaign gained further attention on November 16 when President Donald Trump publicly addressed the possibility of Huang returning to Nvidia.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Asia, Trump said he would not object to the former CEO’s reinstatement.

“I would not mind. I would not mind that,” Trump said.

He added that Huang had learned a significant lesson from the controversy.

Trump also addressed the allegations involving Alice Huang, saying he did not know whether she had acted as a Chinese spy.

His comments came ahead of a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. technology exports to China.

Despite the growing political and industry support, reports citing people familiar with Nvidia’s board discussions indicate that directors are not currently considering Huang’s reinstatement.

Why does Huang’s departure matter?

Huang’s resignation has raised questions far beyond Nvidia’s leadership.

Under his direction, the company became one of the central suppliers of advanced processors used to train and operate artificial intelligence systems.

Its technology powers infrastructure developed by some of the world’s largest technology companies, making Nvidia a crucial player in the global AI industry.

The uncertainty has also affected investor confidence.

Nvidia shares fell more than 4% on November 16, ahead of the company’s scheduled quarterly earnings announcement. Its stock had already experienced significant volatility following the controversy.

The reaction has been particularly visible in Taiwan, Huang’s birthplace and a critical part of Nvidia’s supply chain.

On November 16, Taipei 101, one of the island’s most recognizable landmarks, displayed messages of support for Huang, including “Taiwan Loves Jensen.”

Nvidia relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to produce its advanced chips.

What happens next?

Nvidia is scheduled to release its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, followed by a conference call with investors.

The announcement will provide an early opportunity for investors to assess the company’s direction under interim CEO Colette Kress.

Meanwhile, the independent investigation continues, and the board has begun searching for a permanent chief executive.

For Nvidia, the challenge now extends beyond replacing a CEO. The company must demonstrate that it can maintain investor confidence, preserve critical business relationships and sustain its position in the global AI industry without the founder who led it for more than three decades.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joined several technology executives in backing an online petition calling for the reinstatement of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang.