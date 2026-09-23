NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to be special guest at AI Month in Kazakh capital

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will visit Kazakhstan at the invitation of Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The visit will take place as part of AI Month, a series of artificial intelligence events supported by Astana Hub that bring together AI professionals, developers, startups, researchers, and technology industry representatives.

“Today, countries’ competitiveness is determined not only by their access to technology, but also by their ability to develop their own solutions and nurture world-class teams. Our goal is to make Kazakhstan a destination for AI talent from across Central Eurasia - a place where a strong idea can gain access to expertise, partnerships, and a pathway to the global market. Dialogue with industry leaders such as Jensen helps young developers understand the scale of the opportunities ahead and turn their technological ambitions into real-world products,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

AI Month will begin on September 23 with HackAlem AI, one of the world’s largest AI hackathons, where participants will gain access to NVIDIA’s technological resources to develop and test their own AI solutions.

The AI Month program will also include a meeting of the AI Council, with NVIDIA Vice President Rev Lebaredian taking part on October 1. From October 2 to 3, the program will feature the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 international technology forum, as well as a range of other events and activities dedicated to artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

AI Month will conclude on October 23 with a special event featuring NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who will join a fireside chat with Zhaslan Madiyev at the alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence. The speakers will discuss the global development of artificial intelligence, key technology trends, the training of a new generation of AI specialists, and Central Eurasia’s prospects on the global technology landscape.

The growing ties between Kazakhstan’s tech ecosystem and the global AI industry extend beyond the AI Month program.

Higgsfield, an AI video and image creation platform valued at $5.4 billion, is one example of how Kazakhstan’s growing technology ecosystem is connecting with the global AI industry. A resident of Astana Hub, the company works with NVIDIA across its technology platform, using NVIDIA’s computing infrastructure and AI software to power more than six million video and image generations each day. Higgsfield also maintains close ties with Kazakhstan and Astana’s technology community and works with Astana Hub to support the region’s tech ecosystem.

“Kazakhstan has an extraordinary opportunity to become an important center for AI innovation and talent,” said Yerzat Dulat, Co-Founder and CTO of Higgsfield. “Higgsfield is an example of what becomes possible when exceptional talent from the region is connected with a strong local technology ecosystem and world-class partners like NVIDIA. We’re proud to work with both NVIDIA and Astana Hub, and we believe collaborations like these can help create a pathway for the next generation of AI companies to build products that compete on the global stage.”

As part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Kazakhstan is consistently developing its national AI ecosystem - from training specialists and supporting technology entrepreneurship to creating infrastructure for the development and implementation of AI solutions. AI Month will become one of the key platforms for international dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence and Kazakhstan’s role in shaping Central Eurasia’s technology agenda.

To note, U.S. chipmaker Nvidia agreed to acquire artificial intelligence developer platform Hugging Face for approximately $12.93 billion, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced early September.