Kazakhstan, Russia determine NPP construction project phases

The documents were signed on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, at a meeting between Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Nuclear Energy Agency, and Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia's Rosatom Corporation.

The meeting focused on the issues of implementation of the nuclear power plant construction project in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties approved an indicative road map determining the phases of the project preparation and implementation, including organization of engineering and surveying works, conclusion of an EPC contract and elaboration of design documents.

In addition, JSC Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants and JSC Atomstroyexport (Rosatom’s engineering company) entered into a framework agreement on the key principles of cooperation in implementation of the project in Zhambyl district of Almaty region.

The strategic project is aimed at ensuring energy security and decarbonization of Kazakhstan’s economy.

The sides highlighted the importance of the soonest start of the project’s implementation.