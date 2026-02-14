Not the kids: studies reveal who really causes mothers the most stress

According to a survey conducted by TODAY Moms among more than 7,000 American mothers, 46 percent of respondents said their husband or partner causes them more daily stress than their own children. The average stress level reported by mothers reached 8.5 out of 10, pointing to persistent pressure that extends beyond childcare responsibilities.

Researchers note that this finding does not reflect conflict driven by parenting difficulties, but rather the unequal distribution of responsibility within households. While children create visible demands, partners often generate invisible ones. Mothers report feeling stressed not by children’s behavior, but by the need to manage adults who are expected to share responsibility but frequently do not fully do so.

Academic studies describe this phenomenon as mental load or cognitive household labor. It includes planning, anticipating needs, monitoring outcomes and making sure nothing is forgotten. Multiple peer-reviewed studies confirm that women, particularly mothers, carry the majority of this mental work.

A study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family found that mothers handle around 71 percent of all household mental load tasks. These range from coordinating school schedules and medical appointments to managing household routines and emotional well-being. Fathers, meanwhile, are more likely to take on task-based or episodic duties, leaving the ongoing organizational responsibility to mothers.

This imbalance helps explain why partners, rather than children, are experienced as a stronger source of stress. Unlike children, adults are expected to function as equal partners. When they require reminders, supervision, or emotional regulation, mothers experience additional strain layered on top of childcare, work, and household duties.

Further peer-reviewed research, including the study “Cognitive household labor: gender disparities and consequences for maternal mental health and wellbeing,” shows that a higher share of cognitive household labor is associated with increased stress, burnout, depressive symptoms, and lower relationship satisfaction among mothers. Notably, physical chores alone were less strongly linked to poor mental health outcomes, highlighting that it is the responsibility for thinking and managing that creates the greatest burden.

Experts emphasize that the issue is not laziness or bad intentions, but structural inequality in how responsibility is assigned. Sociologists describe many households as operating under a manager helper model, where women coordinate family life while men assist when prompted. This dynamic, studies suggest, turns partnerships into an additional source of stress rather than support.

