Half of Australian women endure ongoing mental health struggles: report

The main factors driving mental health issues among women are low self-esteem, financial pressures, feelings of low self-worth, and ongoing sleep deprivation, the media release said.

The study highlights especially high rates of psychological distress among women with physical health conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome or endometriosis, and among those experiencing menopause or perimenopause, where 37 percent report depression or anxiety, it said.

Young women, aged 14-19, are experiencing a sharp increase in body image concerns, with nearly two-thirds affected in 2025 compared to just under half the previous year.

Reports of suicide or self-harm among this group have also climbed, reaching 25 percent in 2025 after previously standing at 16 percent, the media release said.

"Much of women's burden, such as caring for others, juggling work and home duties, and struggling to meet impossible beauty standards, are invisible but they still have a significant impact on their psychological wellbeing," said clinical psychologist Professor Bronwyn Graham, co-author of the report.

Barriers such as cost and a tendency toward self-reliance continue to hinder access to care, prompting calls for urgent policy action like gender-responsive services, a national screening program for expectant mothers, and more affordable mental health support, the media release said.

As reported earlier, the latest UNICEF Innocenti Report Card 19, examining children's well-being across 43 OECD and EU countries, reveals disturbing trends: over the past five years, adolescent life satisfaction has declined, obesity rates have increased, and academic skills have deteriorated.