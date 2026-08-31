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    Norway pays tribute to late King Harald V

    16:35, 31 August 2026

    Memorial services were held at churches across Norway on Sunday for King Harald V, who died on Friday at 89, as the Norwegian Royal House announced that his funeral will take place on Sept. 9, Xinhua reported.

    Norway pays tribute to late King Harald V
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @sedrul08 / X

    Tens of thousands of people lined up at cathedrals and churches across the country to mourn the late monarch. Many people placed flowers, candles and cards outside the Royal Palace in Oslo.

    Under Norway's rules of succession, Harald V's 53-year-old son immediately succeeded him to the throne, taking the regnal name Haakon VIII.

    Earlier, it was reported that Norway's King Harald V died at the age of 89 on August 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to King Haakon VIII on the passing of his beloved father, His Majesty King Harald V.

     

    Norway World News EU
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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