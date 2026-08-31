Norway pays tribute to late King Harald V

Tens of thousands of people lined up at cathedrals and churches across the country to mourn the late monarch. Many people placed flowers, candles and cards outside the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Under Norway's rules of succession, Harald V's 53-year-old son immediately succeeded him to the throne, taking the regnal name Haakon VIII.

A demonstration of how a King was loved by the people:

Harald V of Norway

King of Norway (1937–2026) pic.twitter.com/BSNY1yx5ON — 🎼 sedrul (@sedrul08) August 30, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that Norway's King Harald V died at the age of 89 on August 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolence to King Haakon VIII on the passing of his beloved father, His Majesty King Harald V.