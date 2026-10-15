North Korea launches submarine-based strategic cruise missiles

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the test was intended to assess the operational readiness of the country’s underwater combat systems and enhance the navy’s ability to carry out strategic missions. The agency said the launch also demonstrated the reliability and effectiveness of North Korea’s deterrence capabilities.

The exercise was overseen by Kim Jong-sik, a member of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party, along with Jang Chang-ha, head of the Missile Administration, and engineers responsible for the navy’s underwater weapons systems.

North Korea’s announcement came days after it fired tactical ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday. Pyongyang said at the time that the launch was aimed at verifying progress in the modernization of a key technological component.

As written before, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), marking the latest in a series of missile launches by Pyongyang.