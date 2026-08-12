North Korea fires ballistic missile, likely falls outside Japan’s EEZ

According to Japan’s Defense Ministry said, the missile was launched at about 5:59 a.m. from an area near North Korea’s eastern coast and traveled roughly 690 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of around 90 kilometers. No damage or injuries were reported.

Japan, the United States and South Korea are closely coordinating to analyze the launch, the ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed government agencies to gather and assess information, provide the public with accurate updates, and ensure the safety of aircraft and vessels.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi condemned the launch, saying Japan had lodged a strong protest with Pyongyang. He said North Korea’s ballistic missile launches violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community.

The launch follows another North Korean ballistic missile firing on Thursday, which was also believed to have landed outside Japan’s EEZ