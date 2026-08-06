EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile toward East Sea

    22:15, 6 August 2026

    North Korea fired at least one short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, according to South Korea's military, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.

    North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile toward East Sea
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missile was launched from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan at around 5 p.m. local time.

    The exact number of missiles fired had not been immediately confirmed.

    "While strengthening monitoring and surveillance against potential additional launches, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture and closely sharing relevant information with the United States and Japan," the JCS said in a statement.

    The latest test comes more than a month after North Korea conducted launches of a tactical ballistic missile, new multiple rocket launchers and other weapons on June 25, exercises overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea is to ease border buffer zone restrictions to boost public access and regional growth. 

    World News North Korea South Korea
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All