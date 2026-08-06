North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile toward East Sea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missile was launched from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan at around 5 p.m. local time.

The exact number of missiles fired had not been immediately confirmed.

"While strengthening monitoring and surveillance against potential additional launches, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture and closely sharing relevant information with the United States and Japan," the JCS said in a statement.

The latest test comes more than a month after North Korea conducted launches of a tactical ballistic missile, new multiple rocket launchers and other weapons on June 25, exercises overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea is to ease border buffer zone restrictions to boost public access and regional growth.