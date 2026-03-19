Nordic nations sweep global happiness rankings again

Finland retained its position as the world’s happiest country for a record ninth consecutive year, ranking No.1, followed by Iceland (No.2) and Denmark (No.3). Costa Rica placed No.4, marking the highest-ever position for a Latin American country, while Sweden and Norway ranked No.5 and No.6, respectively.

The Netherlands took No.7, Israel ranked No.8 as the only Middle Eastern country in the top 10, followed by Luxembourg at No.9 and Switzerland at No.10.

According to the report, Finland recorded an average life satisfaction score of 7.764, significantly higher than the United States, which ranked 23rd with 6.816. Canada placed 25th, while the United Kingdom came in 29th, marking the second consecutive year that no English-speaking country entered the top 10.

The rankings are based on surveys conducted by Gallup in 147 countries, where respondents assess their lives using the Cantril Ladder scale. Researchers analyze six key factors, including GDP per capita, life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

The report also highlights a growing decline in youth wellbeing in several developed countries. Life satisfaction among people under 25 in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand has dropped significantly over the past decade.

“That’s a striking drop in youth wellbeing,” Helliwell noted, pointing to social media use as a contributing factor.

At the lower end of the ranking, Afghanistan remained the least happy country at No.147, followed by Sierra Leone, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Botswana, reflecting the impact of conflict and economic instability on overall wellbeing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan ranked 82nd out of 193 countries in the Global Soft Power Index 2026, scoring 35.9 points, according to Brand Finance.