Kazakhstan ranks 82nd in Global Soft Power Index 2026

The index evaluates how countries influence global audiences through reputation, recognition, and perceived impact. The methodology is built around three core indicators: international awareness of a country, its reputation, and its perceived influence on other states. These indicators are measured through 35 factors grouped into eight categories, including economy, diplomacy, culture, education, and media.

The top five positions in the ranking are dominated by the world’s major economic and cultural centers. The United States leads with 74.9 points, followed by China (73.5), Japan (70.6), the United Kingdom (69.2), and Germany (67.7). Their positions reflect a combination of global brands, strong universities, influential cultural industries, technology companies, and extensive diplomatic networks.

With 35.9 points, Kazakhstan is placed among countries with developing soft power. These states are gradually strengthening their international reputation but do not yet have large-scale cultural or informational influence globally.

Among comparable countries, Russia ranks 16th with 58.7 points, Türkiye 26th (52.4), India 30th (48.0), while Uzbekistan stands at 92nd with 34.5 points.

Experts note that for mid-sized economies like Kazakhstan, the main limitation of soft power is often not economic capacity but global recognition. Limited international media presence, a relatively small cultural export industry, and the absence of large global university hubs all influence the country’s reputation metrics.

As global competition increasingly revolves around trust, soft power is becoming not only an image factor but also a component of national economic strategy.

