Noem begins envoy role with Latin America tour

Noem met Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa during the final stop of the tour, where she was awarded a national order of merit. The trip also included visits to the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Guyana.

The visits marked the first steps in her role as special envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a regional initiative aimed at coordinating efforts against drug cartels. In this capacity, she reports to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Noem began the trip while still formally leading the Department of Homeland Security and continued using a government aircraft throughout the tour. Officials said she is not expected to retain access to such resources after returning to the United States.

In Costa Rica, she signed an agreement allowing the country to accept migrants deported from the United States who are citizens of third countries. U.S. officials described the deal as her final action as DHS secretary and as part of the envoy initiative.

Corey Lewandowski, who served as an aide during her tenure, also joined the trip. His presence has drawn scrutiny in Washington, and officials said he is not expected to take up any formal role at the State Department.

Noem is expected to return to the United States following the conclusion of the tour.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump reassigned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as special envoy to the “Shield of the Americas.”