No request for help from two Kazakh nationals detained in Indonesia, says Foreign Ministry

Bakayev said that Kazakhstan has been negotiating an extradition deal with Indonesia since 2014.

Since 2014, the countries have been in talks regarding the issue of extradition. But there has been no need for it before. Despite that, the Foreign Ministry sent an official request in accordance with the law. If they respond, we will begin working in this direction, said Bakayev.

The Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister added that further steps regarding those detained depend on their own, saying that the diplomatic mission is ready to send a consul, if requested. However, no requests have been received from them so far, he said.

Earlier, in April, Indonesian media reported about the arrest of two Kazakh nationals with 49 grams of methamphetamine.