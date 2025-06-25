Foreign Ministry comments on detention of two Kazakh nationals in Indonesia

Indonesia has a harsh drug law and has previously executed death sentences against foreigners, although in 2017, the country introduced moratorium on the death penalty.

Earlier, in April, Indonesian media reported about arrest of two Kazakh nationals with 49 grams of methamphetamine. Both may face death penalty.

The Foreign Ministry commented on the detention of the Kazakhtanis.

“The relevant authorities of Indonesia are presently conducting a pre-trial investigation in regard to the mentioned persons, due to which other information is not subject to disclosure. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jakarta maintains contact with the investigative agencies and the families of the accused. The issue is under the control of Kazakhstani diplomats,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry reads.

In March 2014, 20-year-old Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybay was detained at the Guangzhou Airport for smuggling 4.5kg of drugs (amphetamine). Chinese court sentenced her to life imprisonment.