Kazakhstan's Air Astana announces changes to Middle East flights

Flights KC263 Almaty-Medina, KC897 Almaty-Dubai, KC653 Almaty-Doha, KC205 and KC207 Astana-Dubai have returned to their departure airports.

Flight KC899 Almaty-Dubai was diverted to Delhi.

FlyArystan’s flight FS7617 Aktau-Dubai landed at an alternate airport.

All other flights to the Middle East scheduled for February 28 have been canceled.

The Air Astana Group is closely monitoring the situation and working on passenger repatriation.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights, in view of possible changes to departure and arrival times at destination airports. Free rebooking and ticket refunds for Jeddah, Medina, and Dubai are allowed at the place of purchase through March 6.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the situation in the Middle East had sharply escalated after Israel carried out a preemptive strike on targets inside Iran. A nationwide state of emergency had been declared in the country.