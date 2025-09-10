EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks, Foreign Ministry reports

    10:33, 10 September 2025

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, has provided an update on Kazakh citizens in Qatar, speaking on the sidelines of the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    He confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among the victims of the recent strike on Doha.

    "Of course, we have citizens in Qatar, but thankfully, none of Kazakhstan's citizens were among the victims. No one has contacted us," Alibek Bakayev stated.

    He also stated the current number of Kazakh citizens residing in the country.

    "We currently have about 1,500 people in Qatar. Of these, 516 are registered with our Consulate, and we are in constant contact with them," the Kazakh MFA representative added.

    As Kazinform reported on Tuesday, explosions rocked the Qatari capital Doha amid reports of an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders.

    Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemned the Israeli military action in Doha.

    Qatar Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All