No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks, Foreign Ministry reports

He confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among the victims of the recent strike on Doha.

"Of course, we have citizens in Qatar, but thankfully, none of Kazakhstan's citizens were among the victims. No one has contacted us," Alibek Bakayev stated.

He also stated the current number of Kazakh citizens residing in the country.

"We currently have about 1,500 people in Qatar. Of these, 516 are registered with our Consulate, and we are in constant contact with them," the Kazakh MFA representative added.

As Kazinform reported on Tuesday, explosions rocked the Qatari capital Doha amid reports of an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemned the Israeli military action in Doha.