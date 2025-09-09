Explosions rock Qatari capital Doha amid reports of Israeli strike on Hamas leaders

An Israeli military spokesman said the army conducted a “precise strike” targeting the senior Hamas leadership, without specifying the location.

A senior Israeli official told the Walla outlet that the strike targeted senior Hamas leaders in Doha.

A senior Hamas leader told the Doha-based Al Jazeera television that the strike hit as group negotiators were discussing US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal for Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a “blatant violation of international law.”

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has condemned the military action taken by the Israeli authorities in Doha, Qatar.