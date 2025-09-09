President Tokayev condemns Israeli military action in Doha
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has condemned the military action taken by the Israeli authorities in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Whatever the motives behind these actions are unacceptable, as it violates the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and contravenes the principles of international law, reads a statement from the Akorda press service on the X social network.
