    President Tokayev condemns Israeli military action in Doha

    19:19, 9 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has condemned the military action taken by the Israeli authorities in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev condemns Israeli military action in Doha
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Whatever the motives behind these actions are unacceptable, as it violates the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and contravenes the principles of international law, reads a statement from the Akorda press service on the X social network.

    Earlier, it was reported Finland announces an intention to join the declaration in New York on a two-state solution for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

