Romanch’s Law requires horse-drawn carriages to stop operating on city streets by June 1, 2028. Sponsored by City Council Member Christopher Marte, the law is named after Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old who died following a carriage accident in Central Park on June 17.

“For 150 years, horse-drawn carriages have been a fixture of Central Park. Today, we are bringing that chapter to a close,” Mamdani said.

The phaseout will affect about 200 people, including carriage drivers, stable hands and medallion owners. Under City Hall’s transition framework, the city plans to facilitate medallion buybacks and offer drivers and stable hands job training, career guidance and tuition assistance. The administration will consult workers and the Transport Workers Union before releasing its full plan by April 2027.

The city will also study whether electric carriages and pedal-assist bicycles could operate inside Central Park and whether electric carriages could run along its perimeter. Allie Taylor, director of the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare, said sanctuaries and rescue organizations were ready to take in the horses once they retire.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New York City lawmakers were considering a ban on horse-drawn carriage rides from June 2028 amid concerns over passenger safety and animal welfare.