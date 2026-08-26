New York begins work on world’s tallest jail

The Manhattan Detention Facility, designed by architecture studio HOK, will rise at 125 White Street on the former site of the Manhattan Detention Complex, known as The Tombs, which was demolished in 2024.

According to the latest plans from the New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC), the building will stand 335 feet, or 102 meters, tall and have around 13 floors. Its unusual height has led to it being dubbed a “jailscraper.”

The facility will contain 1,040 beds, with cells located on the upper floors. The ground level will include a public lobby, community and retail space, and a separate staff entrance.

A pedestrian walkway will pass through the base of the building. Parts of the facade will feature a double-layer system incorporating security mesh and architectural screens to provide privacy for detainees.

“To address privacy, a double skin system with security mesh and architectural screen supports visual privacy by creating a separation between the exterior-most facade and the people in custody,” the DDC said.

Community-requested features include landscaping, public seating, accessible restrooms and lockers, as well as a visitor area designed to provide a more welcoming environment.

Preliminary excavation and utility work are currently underway, with completion scheduled for 2032.

The Manhattan facility is one of four borough-based jails planned as part of New York City’s effort to close the Rikers Island jail complex. New facilities are being developed in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that New York authorities had announced plans to study a new system that could cool some of the city's hottest subway platforms while recycling excess heat to warm nearby buildings during winter.