New weight-loss pill outperforms rival in major trial

According to The Lancet, the findings come from a 52-week phase 3 clinical trial involving 1,698 adults with type 2 diabetes across six countries. Researchers compared orforglipron, developed by Eli Lilly and Company, with oral semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist widely used to manage blood sugar and support weight loss.

Participants taking orforglipron saw their average HbA1c, a key measure of long-term blood sugar control, fall by 1.71% to 1.91% from a baseline of 8.3%. By comparison, oral semaglutide reduced HbA1c by 1.47%.

The new pill also produced greater weight loss, with participants losing an average of 6.1kg to 8.2kg over the course of the study, compared with 5.3kg among those taking oral semaglutide.

Researchers say orforglipron could address several drawbacks associated with current GLP-1 therapies. Unlike injectable drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, the tablet does not require refrigeration, making storage and transportation easier. It also does not need to be taken on an empty stomach or followed by a 30-minute wait before eating or drinking, unlike oral semaglutide.

Another advantage is that orforglipron is a small-molecule drug, making it less expensive and simpler to manufacture than peptide-based GLP-1 medicines. Experts say this could improve access in low- and middle-income countries, where cold-chain storage for injectable medicines is often limited.

However, the trial also highlighted a higher rate of gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation. About 59% of participants taking orforglipron experienced such symptoms, compared with 37% to 45% of those receiving oral semaglutide. Around 10% of patients taking orforglipron discontinued treatment because of adverse effects, roughly double the rate seen in the semaglutide group.

Orforglipron is currently undergoing additional clinical trials in people with obesity who do not have diabetes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a vitamin B12-based compound capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier and targeting glioblastoma tumors showed promising results in preclinical studies, offering hope for a more effective treatment for one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer.