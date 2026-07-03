Vitamin B12 compound shows promise against deadly brain cancer

The findings were published in the journal Oncoscience in a study led by Joseph A. Bauer of Nitric Oxide Services, LLC and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation Taussig Cancer Center.

Researchers investigated nitrosylcobalamin (NO-Cbl), a modified form of vitamin B12 that delivers nitric oxide directly to tumors. Glioblastoma remains one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with most patients surviving less than 15 months despite surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Animal studies showed that NO-Cbl successfully crossed the blood-brain barrier and accumulated selectively in glioblastoma tissue. The compound also remained active in tumors for at least 24 hours, suggesting it can provide sustained delivery of nitric oxide to cancer cells.

Laboratory tests further found that combining NO-Cbl with the chemotherapy drug temozolomide or the experimental therapy TRAIL significantly enhanced their ability to suppress tumor growth.

"This pilot study demonstrates that NO-Cbl crosses the BBB, accumulates selectively in brain tumor tissue, and synergizes with established and experimental glioblastoma therapies," the researchers wrote.

According to the study, NO-Cbl may also help overcome treatment resistance by promoting cancer cell death and strengthening the effects of existing therapies.

The authors cautioned that the findings are based on early-stage translational research and require further validation before the treatment can enter clinical use. Future studies will focus on optimizing dosing, confirming results in additional brain tumor models, and better understanding the compound's mechanisms of action.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a team of Chinese researchers had developed a flexible brain implant electrode array thinner than a human hair that can record neural activity with exceptional clarity while remaining stable inside the body for at least 18 months.