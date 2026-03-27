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    New train route to connect Astana with Taldykorgan

    11:36, 27 March 2026

    Through carriages will begin operating on the Astana–Aktogay–Taldykorgan route starting April 9, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

    New train route to connect Astana with Taldykorgan
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    As part of the service, train No. 122/121 Astana–Semey–Astana, operated by Aray Trans KZ LLP, will carry two through carriages — one compartment and one open-plan sleeper.

    After reaching Aktogay station, the carriages will proceed to Taldykorgan as part of a separate train, enabling passengers to travel without transfers. The service will run every other day.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that air taxis would connect Alatau and Almaty.

    Railway Kazakhstan Railways Transport Tourism Passenger transportation Kazakhstan Astana
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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