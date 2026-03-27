New train route to connect Astana with Taldykorgan

As part of the service, train No. 122/121 Astana–Semey–Astana, operated by Aray Trans KZ LLP, will carry two through carriages — one compartment and one open-plan sleeper.

After reaching Aktogay station, the carriages will proceed to Taldykorgan as part of a separate train, enabling passengers to travel without transfers. The service will run every other day.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that air taxis would connect Alatau and Almaty.