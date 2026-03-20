Air taxis to connect Alatau and Almaty in 15 minutes

According to him, Alatau will become the first location outside China where aerotaxis or drones can be tested over long distances at altitudes above 120 meters.

Bozumbayev said this is currently only available in Shenzhen, China. He stressed talks are already underway, and agreements have been signed with U.S. company Joby Aero, one of the industry leaders, as well as with Chinese company AutoFlight.

He noted that Kazakhstan plans to build quadriports to connect the cities of Alatau, Konaev, parts of Almaty, and tourist destinations. This direction is estimated to attract around 8 million tourists annually. Aerotaxis fly at speeds of 300–350 km/h, so traveling between Alatau, Almaty, and the Almaty region will take only 10–15 minutes by air along designated routes.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan intends to purchase a fleet of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from U.S. company Joby Aviation worth 300 million US dollars to launch the air taxi project in Alatau.

Last November, in Dubai, the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi successfully completed test flights.